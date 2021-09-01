Analyzing Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $326.98 million 5.89 $57.60 million $0.57 31.63 Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.29 $7.56 million $1.00 17.40

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Columbia Financial and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.87%. Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.92%. Given Columbia Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 25.94% 8.70% 0.99% Provident Financial 19.01% 6.04% 0.64%

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Provident Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

