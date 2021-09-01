Analyzing Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hope Bancorp pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

77.4% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and American Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.60 $111.51 million $0.90 15.32 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 25.44% 7.59% 0.91% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hope Bancorp and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.99%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than American Bank.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats American Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

