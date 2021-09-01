Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Announces Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

