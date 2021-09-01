Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Issues Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of PLAN opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.