Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.