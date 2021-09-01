Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

