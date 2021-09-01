Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.98, but opened at $70.70. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anaplan shares last traded at $69.83, with a volume of 92,295 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,099.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

