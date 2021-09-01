Andrew Blattman Acquires 117,585 Shares of IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) insider Andrew Blattman purchased 117,585 shares of IPH stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.96 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$818,391.60 ($584,565.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. IPH’s dividend payout ratio is 125.51%.

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops and provides IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

