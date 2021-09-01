Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director W D. Minami Acquires 4,500 Shares

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AOMR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.