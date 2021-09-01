Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $82,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

