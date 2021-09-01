ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $365.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.