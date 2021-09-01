ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of ANSS traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,854. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.58 and a 200 day moving average of $349.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

