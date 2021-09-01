APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

