APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Up 19.3% in August

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 9,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

