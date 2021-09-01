Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 4.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.02 and last traded at $71.49. Approximately 2,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.08.

AMEH has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 35.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

