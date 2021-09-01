AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppHarvest in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

APPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

APPH opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $215,916,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

