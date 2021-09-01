Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,088 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of APLE opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

