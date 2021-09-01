Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 12,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

