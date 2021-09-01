AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.15.

AppLovin stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,069 shares of company stock worth $4,469,834. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $29,269,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $68,234,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $11,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

