ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,782,800 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 4,427,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AETUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

