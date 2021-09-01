Arepacoin Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 157.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 123.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $190,788.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,176,947 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.