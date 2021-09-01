argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at $3,037,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

ARGX stock opened at $331.02 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

