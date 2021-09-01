Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.