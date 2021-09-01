Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.43 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 316.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 601,732 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,894,000 after acquiring an additional 212,123 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

