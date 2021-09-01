Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $239.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.01 and its 200 day moving average is $222.32.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

