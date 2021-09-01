Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.