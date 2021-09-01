Arizona State Retirement System Sells 832 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 19.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

