ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 31.4% in August

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX remained flat at $$9.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,510. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

ASX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

