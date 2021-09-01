Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 29th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the first quarter valued at $96,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 43.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AINC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

AINC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,946. Ashford has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.67. Ashford had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

