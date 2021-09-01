Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5,778.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,778 ($75.49) and last traded at GBX 5,738 ($74.97), with a volume of 54843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,690 ($74.34).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,199.67 ($67.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,520.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,924.62. The stock has a market cap of £25.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

