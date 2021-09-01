Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $321.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.38 and a 200 day moving average of $276.58.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.893 per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

