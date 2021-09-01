Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $216,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned about 0.51% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 569.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TGRW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31.

