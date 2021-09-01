Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,163 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,920 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,965,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

