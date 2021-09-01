Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $815.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.