Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $722.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

