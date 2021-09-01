Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after acquiring an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,901,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,630,000 after purchasing an additional 527,394 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

FLO stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

