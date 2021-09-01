Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,813 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 192,518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.