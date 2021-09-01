Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,468 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 2,538.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 99,269 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $3,130,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

PPD stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

