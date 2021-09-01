Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “
ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
