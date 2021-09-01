Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Down to $11.67

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $8.99. Astra Space shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 71,629 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

