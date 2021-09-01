AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £102 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £102 ($133.26) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,534 ($111.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,484.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,880.93. The firm has a market cap of £132.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

