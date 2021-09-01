ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

ACLLF stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

