AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

AtriCure stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

