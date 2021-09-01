Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $694.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.08. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $745.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.13.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.