Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $703.63

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $703.63, but opened at $684.18. Atrion shares last traded at $696.90, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Atrion alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 56.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.