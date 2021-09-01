Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $703.63

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $703.63, but opened at $684.18. Atrion shares last traded at $696.90, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 56.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.
About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)
Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.
