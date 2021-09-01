Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 250,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,096,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Auris Medical by 60.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical in the 1st quarter worth $1,605,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Auris Medical by 649,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Auris Medical by 94.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Auris Medical in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

