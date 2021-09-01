Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurubis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

NDA opened at €71.88 ($84.56) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a twelve month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

