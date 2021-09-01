Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost Sells 23,957 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADSK opened at $310.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Amundi acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,008,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.