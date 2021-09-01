AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post sales of $18.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.57 million and the lowest is $17.34 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.86 million to $77.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $72.18 million to $90.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoWeb stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.69. 40,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,277. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 2.25.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.