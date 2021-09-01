AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,549.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,585.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,451.60.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

